Iron sharpens iron: Baker becomes first full time Scotus strength and conditioning coach
Ryan Baker has had a long and winding road to becoming a certified strength and training coach. It all began somewhat inauspiciously when he enrolled for classes at Nebraska and tried to sign up for physical education courses. UNL offers dozens, perhaps hundreds, of fields of study. Physical education isn't one of them. It was something an unprepared 18-year-old hadn't planned on.columbustelegram.com
