The USD/MXN is again near the important stomping ground of 19.90000 as it shows signs of bearish sentiment. Traders who have not looked at the Forex pair the past week may believe nothing of significance has taken place, but before going into last weekend the USD/MXN provided a spike higher and yesterday produced a reversal back to last Friday’s support levels. The 20.00000 juncture was punctured higher during the past four days of trading and an apex of nearly 20.17000 was seen only two days ago.