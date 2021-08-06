Cancel
Belgian collects a treasure trove of 60,000 vintage tin boxes

By Thomson Reuters
 6 days ago

GRAND-HALLET, Belgium (Reuters) – The colourful tins piled high around Belgian collector Yvette Dardenne used to contain goods ranging from chocolates, toffees, coffee and rice to tobacco, talc and shoe polish, and come from as far away as India. Yvette Dardenne, 83, has accumulated almost 60,000 vintage tin boxes from...

