Peace Train: The U.S. bombing of Hiroshima was 76 years ago

Sadako Sasaki died 10 years after the U.S. dropped the first atomic bomb on Hiroshima on Aug. 6, exactly 76 years ago today. U.S. President Harry S. Truman, in the summer of 1945, authorized the use of the world’s first atomic bomb. In light of intelligence reports about Japan’s commitment to continue fighting, Truman and his military advisors were determined to use every weapon at their disposal in order to bring the war to an immediate end.