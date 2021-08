Cheyenne Police say a 55-year old transient died after being run over by a semi-truck in Cheyenne on Sunday. That's according to a release from the Cheyenne Police Department. According to the release, Paul Griego was run over by the rear wheels of the trailer of the semi as it pulled forward around 1:30 p.m. in the 1500 block of House Avenue. Griego was declared dead at the scene.