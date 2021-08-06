Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bronx, NY

Motorcyclist killed after collision with sedan on Bailey Avenue in Kingsbridge

Posted by 
The Bronx Beacon
The Bronx Beacon
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Xaq4o_0bJnFZr400
(Anthony Payero/NewsBreak)

By Anthony Payero

(THE BRONX, N.Y.) A car accident turned fatal after a motorcyclist was killed after striking a car in the Bronx on Friday, according to ABC 7 NY.

The driver of the vehicle was apprehended at the scene of the crash.

The 28-year-old motorcyclist looked to get around a car heading northbound on Bailey Avenue in the Kingsbridge section of the Bronx around 12:20 a.m.

He drove into the southbound lane and struck a Toyota Corolla that was turning onto 229th Street.

The impact resulted in the death of the motorcyclist.

The 31-year-old sedan driver was transported to St. Barnabas Hospital due to minor injuries.

He was later apprehended due to police suspecting he was driving while intoxicated.

Comments / 0

The Bronx Beacon

The Bronx Beacon

Bronx, NY
4K+
Followers
823
Post
847K+
Views
ABOUT

With Bronx Beacon, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our team of writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bronx, NY
Crime & Safety
Bronx, NY
Accidents
County
Bronx, NY
City
Bronx, NY
Bronx, NY
Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kingsbridge#Traffic Accident#Newsbreak#Abc 7 Ny#St Barnabas Hospital
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Toyota
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy