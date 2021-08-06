Motorcyclist killed after collision with sedan on Bailey Avenue in Kingsbridge

(Anthony Payero/NewsBreak)

By Anthony Payero

(THE BRONX, N.Y.) A car accident turned fatal after a motorcyclist was killed after striking a car in the Bronx on Friday, according to ABC 7 NY.

The driver of the vehicle was apprehended at the scene of the crash.

The 28-year-old motorcyclist looked to get around a car heading northbound on Bailey Avenue in the Kingsbridge section of the Bronx around 12:20 a.m.

He drove into the southbound lane and struck a Toyota Corolla that was turning onto 229th Street.

The impact resulted in the death of the motorcyclist.

The 31-year-old sedan driver was transported to St. Barnabas Hospital due to minor injuries.

He was later apprehended due to police suspecting he was driving while intoxicated.