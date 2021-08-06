NSP Investigating Howard County In-Custody Death
AUGUST 5, 2021 (GRAND ISLAND, NEB.) — The Nebraska State Patrol is investigating an in-custody death in Howard County. The incident occurred at approximately 3:40 p.m. Thursday, when the Howard County Sheriff’s Office received a phone call from a subject. The Sheriff’s Office was conducting a welfare check and located the subject near Denton Road and 7th Avenue, north of St. Libory. As deputies attempted to make contact, the subject suffered an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.ruralradio.com
