Delaware County, PA

Mobilion in Chadds Ford’s Raises Funds for Biomarker to Detect Disease

 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LXIjA_0bJnEjq500
Mobilion CEO Dr. Melissa Sherman.Image via mobilion.com.

The Delaware County life sciences company Mobilion, that recently launched its first product, has raised $60 million through a private stock sale, writes John George for Philadelphia Business Journal.

Mobilion Systems Inc.’s, which employs 60 people, previously raised $50.4 million from two investment rounds in 2019 and 2020.

Founded in 2015, Chadds Ford-based Mobilion is developing high-resolution instruments to help with biomarker discovery that will  lead to accelerated drug development.

Biomarkers, a biological molecule in body fluids and tissues, can signal the presence of disease or an abnormal process in the body. Biomarkers are also used to see how well the body responds to treatment.

Mobilion launched its first commercial high resolution ion mobility product called Mobie last month.

Proceeds from the Series C financing will scale the commercialization of Mobie, while advancing product development.

“We are only scratching the surface of opportunity as we are commercializing a platform technology that provides unprecedented simplicity, speed and resolution to separate and identify even the most challenging clinically significant molecules that other instruments fail to detect,” said Dr. Melissa Sherman, Mobilion’s CEO.

Mobilion’s utilizes a patented platform technology called SLIM that digitizes the separation process for identifying molecules in a compound.

Read more at Philadelphia Business Journal about the latest from Mobilion Systems, Inc.

Learn more about what Mobilion Systems with this introductory video from the CEO.

