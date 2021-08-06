Unveiling the 2020-21 Patriot Ledger Wrestling All-Scholastic Team

Beniquez, a two-time conference All-Star and Super Teamer, moved from midfield to forward this year and she provided another scoring threat for Dartmouth. Beniquez scored 10 goals and handed out a team-high nine assists as Dartmouth went on an eight-game unbeaten streak to reach the Southeast Conference championship game. Arguin described her as “tenacious” in front of the net, staying low to the ground, and never giving up on the ball. “That’s exactly what you want your kids to do,” she said of Beniquez. She executed a diving, highlight-reel goal during Dartmouth's 3-0 win against Bridgewater-Raynham on Nov. 6.