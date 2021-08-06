Unveiling the 2020-21 Patriot Ledger Wrestling All-Scholastic Team
This 6-1 senior from Kingston went 12-1 at heavyweight for the Lakers. ... Had 70-plus career wins. ... Div. 2 South Sectional finalist at 220 pounds as a junior. ... Three-time Patriot League All-Star. ... Coach Wayne Reissfelder called him "an incredibly hard worker" and a "force" at the upper weights. ... All-Scholastic in football as a two-way lineman. ... Will play Div. III football at Anna Maria College in Paxton.www.patriotledger.com
