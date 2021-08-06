Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Eureka, CA

Fredrick Mordecai Gold: 1936-2021

By North Coast Journal Staff, Contact Us
North Coast Journal
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJuly 31, 1936 - February 1, 2021. Fredrick Mordecai Gold, born in Brooklyn, New York, on July 31, 1936, died at 84 years of age in the house he built in Eureka, California, surrounded by loved ones, on Feb. 1, 2021. He is dearly missed. He passed after a short and courageous fight with cancer. He beat it three previous times, but it won in the end. He told us that he was not afraid or sad to die, saying that he had had a good life, but was worried and sad for those he was leaving behind. We are grateful that the end was quick and mostly painless, due to the outstanding efforts of Humboldt County Hospice. Fred was very happy to have been able to stay in his home and be with loved ones until the end. He was able to do this for his father Philip before him, and we were fortunate to be able to do the same for him.

www.northcoastjournal.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Eureka, CA
Obituaries
State
California State
Local
California Obituaries
City
Eureka, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mordecai#Gardening#Brooklyn#Cancer#Mercedes#Erasmus Hall High School#Navy#Humboldt State University#Teamsters
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Navy
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Obituaries
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
Related
Foreign PolicyPosted by
NBC News

U.S. to scale back staff at embassy in Kabul

The Biden administration said Thursday it will scale back the number of staff at the U.S. embassy in Afghanistan as Taliban forces rapidly advance across the country. “We are further reducing our civilian footprint in Kabul in light of the evolving security situation,” State Department spokesperson Ned Price told reporters, citing the Taliban’s military offensive and rising violence.
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Taliban take 10th Afghan provincial capital in blitz

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — The Taliban captured a provincial capital near Kabul on Thursday, the 10th the insurgents have taken over a weeklong blitz across Afghanistan as the U.S. and NATO prepare to withdraw entirely from the country after decades of war. The militants raised their white flags imprinted with...
TV & VideosPosted by
CNN

How ‘Jeopardy!’ got the host decision so, so wrong

New York CNN Business — I’ll take Epically Terrible Ideas for $200…. In perhaps the most uninspired choice in game show history, “Jeopardy!” announced it is replacing legendary host Alex Trebek with two successors: a guy few people have heard of, and an actress who has expressed some questionable opinions about vaccines.

Comments / 0

Community Policy