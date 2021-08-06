Fredrick Mordecai Gold: 1936-2021

July 31, 1936 - February 1, 2021. Fredrick Mordecai Gold, born in Brooklyn, New York, on July 31, 1936, died at 84 years of age in the house he built in Eureka, California, surrounded by loved ones, on Feb. 1, 2021. He is dearly missed. He passed after a short and courageous fight with cancer. He beat it three previous times, but it won in the end. He told us that he was not afraid or sad to die, saying that he had had a good life, but was worried and sad for those he was leaving behind. We are grateful that the end was quick and mostly painless, due to the outstanding efforts of Humboldt County Hospice. Fred was very happy to have been able to stay in his home and be with loved ones until the end. He was able to do this for his father Philip before him, and we were fortunate to be able to do the same for him.