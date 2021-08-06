Falcons Early Training Camp Player Stock Up/Down

The Deadrin Senat era in Atlanta is officially over. Senat’s Falcons career will go down as both underwhelming and intriguing. He flashed a lot of promise as a rookie, appearing in 15 games and starting in two. However, he was only active for seven games over the next two seasons, recording four combined tackles, and most of his absences were not injury related. For whatever reason, he wasn’t impressing coaches enough to even make the 53-man roster more often than not, so it’s not surprising that he has been released now that the Falcons have a new regime in place. Perhaps Senat catches on with another team, but this could be the end to a very short NFL career for the 2018 third-round selection.