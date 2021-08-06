Cancel
SJMA Wilderness Crew Wraps up Work on the Weminuche

By normvance
pagosasprings.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWilderness Crew Wraps up Work on the Rio Grande Side. The Wilderness Crew has been stationed on the Rio Grande side of the Weminuche for much of the past month, where they have worked on a number of trails affected by the West Fork Fire Complex in 2013. Their final hitch was on the Hope Creek Trail. Initial scouting a couple of weeks ago revealed the trail to be in relatively good shape with only a 100 trees downed in the first few miles. However, heavy rains from recent monsoons wreaked havoc, and by the time they started their hitch, there were hundreds more downed trees. All told, they managed to crosscut their way through 402 trees in the first 4.5 miles of Hope Creek Trail, making access easier for visitors in this area.

