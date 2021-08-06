Gas consumption up; prices reach highest average since October 2014

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — More people were hitting the road during the first half of 2021, with demand driving gasoline prices to their highest levels since 2014. The July 29 report by the U.S. Department of Energy, Energy Information Administration, showed U.S. retail gas prices averaging $3.247 a gallon in the third week of July. This was the highest weekly average gas price since the second week of October 2014.