Delaware County, PA

Delaware County: Masks Are Back, Vaccinated or Not

DELCO.Today
DELCO.Today
 5 days ago

Delaware County officials, now taking their cues from the CDC and the Pennsylvania Department of Health, say the latest recommendation regarding COVID and the Delta variant is for everyone to wear masks when in a public, indoor space, whether or not you’ve been vaccinated.

That’s for people living in an area with substantial or high transmission of the Delta variant. Delaware County is considered an area with a substantial transmission.

Those that are immunocompromised or at an increased risk for COVID, or if someone in their household is in a similar situation should wear a mask regardless of the level of transmission,

It’s also recommended that anyone with a known exposure to someone suspected or confirmed with COVID-19 be tested 3 to 5 days after exposure.

The CDC recommends universal indoor masking for teachers, staff, students and visitors to schools, regardless of vaccination status.

Click here for the updated CDC guidance.

Delaware County has seen COVID-19 cases increase. The 7-day average has increased from 6 to 45; a 360 percent increase in new cases in the past two weeks.

Vaccinations are urged now for unvaccinated county residents in anticipation of a possible larger spike in cases this fall.

At this point, 58 percent of county residents have at least one dose of vaccine, with 89 percent of residents 65 and older fully immunized. The goal is to reach at least 70 percent of the total county population to reach herd immunity.

Click here to learn more about COVID-19 vaccines.

Information on county and non-county vaccine clinics in Delaware County can be found here.

Delaware County’s new health department isn’t set to open for five months, so guidance on the coronavirus Delta variant is coming from the Pennsylvania Department of Health and the CDC.

A contract agreement with the Chester County Health Department for COVID-19 services ended Aug. 1.

Dr. Anthony Fauci talks about the consequences of the Delta variant surge in the United States.

