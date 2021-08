It's not every day that you have an Author interview with someone so close to home. Yesterday, I had the pleasure of speaking with SCSU Graduate, Quentin Super wrote his first book in 2017 entitled, "The Long Road North" about a bicycle trip he took with a friend while in college at SCSU all the way from St. Cloud to Canada. As you can imagine, he talks about the experiences and realizations that you have when you take on such a trip, the length of time it took to get there, and the stress that comes with such a daunting trip.