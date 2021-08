A comparatively sedate and removed community that barely cracks the top 10 cities in Los Angeles County based upon population. It was Pasadena, after all, that last week became the first city in L.A. County to announce it will require municipal employees to be inoculated when the vaccines — which currently have emergency use authorization from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration — receive full approval. It was an unambiguous decision: To continue working for the city, you will have to be vaccinated.