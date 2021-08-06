Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Seattle, WA

On-Call Electrification and Grid Modernization; RFQ #SCL-6248

Posted by 
Seattle, Washington
Seattle, Washington
 6 days ago

September 10, 2021 at 3:00 pm (PDT)

NOTICE OF REQUEST FOR QUALIFICATIONS (RFQ)

THE CITY OF SEATTLE

SEATTLE CITY LIGHT DEPARTMENT

Request for Qualifications #SCL-6248

for

On-Call Electrification and Grid Modernization

The City of Seattle, through the Seattle City Light Department (SCL), requests qualifications from qualified engineering, technical support, cyber security, project management, procurement, construction, testing, and commissioning firms to provide On-Call Services for electrical/civil/mechanical/structural engineering and research for electric utility infrastructure, customer grid-edge device integration, batteries, and microgrids, as well as, the procurement and installation of EVSE (Electric Vehicle Supply Equipment).

This project will be done as a series of task orders (Work Authorizations/WA). It is the intention of SCL to select multiple contractors and develop general contracts for On-Call Engineering with contractors. Specific task orders (WA’s) will be developed with individual firm’s based on expertise and performance by the contractor.

SCL encourages firms and teams with in one or more of the specific disciplines contained below to submit a response submittal to this RFQ. It is not necessary to provide all services described in the Scope of Work as SCL may select firms bases on specific area of expertise. HUB/WMBE firms are encouraged to respond.

OBTAINING THE RFQ DOCUMENTS: Documents will be available online August 10, 2021, at https://cityofseattle.bonfirehub.com. Consultants must complete a free registration prior to viewing, printing, and saving to their own equipment at no cost or ordering full or partial document sets and/or CDs through the Web site. For help using this site, please contact Bonfire at Support@GoBonfire.com for technical questions. You can also visit their help forum at https://bonfirehub.zendesk.com/hc.Free internet access to obtain these documents is available at Seattle Neighborhood Service Centers and most public libraries.

Seattle City Light is hosting a Pre-submittal Conference virtually via MS Teams on August 17th from 1:00pm -2:00pm (PDT). Details are provided in the RFQ.

The City’s proposed schedule is outlined in the RFQ.

The contract awarded as a result of this RFQ will be awarded in a manner that will comply with all applicable laws of the United States, State of Washington, the City Charter, and Ordinances of the City of Seattle.

“WOMEN AND MINORITY AFFIRMATIVE EFFORTS REQUIREMENTS: All proposals are required to meet the Affirmative Efforts requirements as specified in the RFQ. An Outreach Plan will be required for the top-rated consultant(s).”

Comments / 0

Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington

348
Followers
1K+
Post
69K+
Views
ABOUT

Seattle (/siˈætəl/ (About this soundlisten) see-AT-əl) is a seaport city on the West Coast of the United States. It is the seat of King County, Washington. Seattle is the largest city in both the state of Washington and the Pacific Northwest region of North America. According to U.S. Census data released in 2019, the Seattle metropolitan area's population stands at 3.98 million, making it the 15th-largest in the United States. In July 2013, Seattle was the fastest-growing major city in the United States and remained in the top five in May 2015 with an annual growth rate of 2.1%. In July 2016, Seattle ranked as the fastest-growing major U.S. city, with a 3.1% annual growth rate.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Seattle, WA
Seattle, WA
Government
Local
Washington Government
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Electrification#Scl#On Call#Infrastructure#Seattle City Light#Evse#Scl#Ms Teams#Rfq#State
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Politics
Related
Seattle, WAPosted by
Seattle, Washington

$30 Million Equitable Community Initiative Recommendations Signed into Law

Task Force led the city’s largest self-determined, community-led effort to fund strategies to improve outcomes for BIPOC community SEATTLE (August 11, 2021) – Following Seattle City Council’s unanimous vote to lift their proviso, Mayor Jenny A. Durkan signed into law the recommendations of the Equitable Communities Initiative Task Force (ECITF), providing $30 million... [ Keep reading ]
Seattle, WAPosted by
Seattle, Washington

We are pleased to share the Levy to Move Seattle Q2 2021 Report with you!

Read the full report and Executive Summary. This is our second report in our new streamlined, efficient, and transparent format. Data that outlines our progress towards Levy goals each quarter is now captured in our centralized, interactive online dashboard. We invite you to explore the new dashboard, referring to the “How to Use” infographic on page 16 of the report.   Across the department, we have made significant progress on key Levy deliverables in Q2. We recently opened […]
Seattle, WAPosted by
Seattle, Washington

Seattle Office of Labor Standards Announces Adjusted Rates for Improving Access to Medical Care for Hotel Employees Ordinance 2022 Healthcare Expenditures

For Immediate Release Contact InformationCynthia SantanaPhone: 206-256-5219Email:cynthia.santana@seattle.gov Seattle Office of Labor Standards Announces Adjusted Rates for Improving Access to Medical Care for Hotel Employees Ordinance 2022 Healthcare Expenditures Seattle, WA– (August 12, 2020) – The Seattle Office of Labor Standards (OLS) announces the adjusted rates for the 2022 healthcare expenditures required by the Improving Access […]
Seattle, WAPosted by
Seattle, Washington

Skagit River Hydro Project Relicensing Update

Seattle City Light continues working toward preparing to submit an application for the relicensing of the Skagit River Hydroelectric Project. Even as we move forward through the relicensing process and start the field studies that will help us be good stewards of the natural and cultural resources of the Skagit River, City Light is preparing to ask and answer even bigger questions about the future of the dams.
Seattle, WAPosted by
Seattle, Washington

To Combat the Spread of the Delta Variant, Mayor Jenny Durkan Announces Vaccine Requirement for City Employees

SEATTLE (August 8, 2020) – Coinciding with Governor Inslee and King County Executive Constantine announcement to require vaccines for most state employees, health care providers, and county employees, Mayor Jenny A. announced City employees will be required to be fully vaccinated by October 18, 2021. This decision has been made in response to rising COVID-19 rates nationwide as the highly-contagious Delta variant spreads through communities across the country, with the overwhelming majority of cases and hospitalizations being among the unvaccinated. This directive applies to all City workers in executive departments, regardless of whether or not they are reporting to the office, unless they have a sincerely held religious or medical exemption. Currently, all employees and visitors are required to wear masks for indoor public settings.
Seattle, WAPosted by
Seattle, Washington

City of Seattle Announces Timeline for Safely Reopening Public-Facing Counters, Customer Service Centers, Libraries, and Other City Facilities

Seattle (August 11, 2021) – The City of Seattle is safely reopening in-person public services at City Service Counters and programming at recreation facilities across the City. With 83% of Seattle residents over 12 years of age with at least one dose, and residents starting to return to their workplaces in downtown and neighborhoods throughout […]
Seattle, WAPosted by
Seattle, Washington

DOING BUSINESS WITH THE CITY OF SEATTLE – NOW ONLINE!

DOING BUSINESS WITH THE CITY OF SEATTLE – NOW ONLINE!. WHEN: Friday, September 3 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. WHAT: Is your firm interested in doing business with the City of Seattle? Do you want to learn more about how City purchasing and contracting works? Join us at for our “First Fridays” online Doing Business with the City of Seattle event to meet Purchasing and Contracting staff who are part of our purchasing, consultant contracting and construction/public works teams. We will hold three sessions at once so choose the one you’re interested in!
Seattle, WAPosted by
Seattle, Washington

Seattle City Council Passes ‘Seattle Rescue Plan 2,’ With Investments in Transportation, Seniors, Rental Assistance

Plan invests $52.2 million of targeted federal dollars to continue City’s COVID recovery. Budget Chair Councilmember Teresa Mosqueda celebrated the successful passage of the Seattle Rescue Plan 2 by a unanimous 8-0 vote, which builds upon the original Seattle Rescue Plan by allocating an additional $52.2 million of federal funds towards rental assistance, senior support services, and transportation infrastructure.
Seattle, WAPosted by
Seattle, Washington

Councilmember Debora Juarez Celebrates Naming of ‘John Lewis Bridge’

Northgate Pedestrian Bridge name recognition increases BIPOC representation in North Seattle. Councilmember Debora Juarez (District 5, North Seattle), Chair of the Council’s Public Assets and Native Communities Committee, joined with her colleagues today for an 8-0 vote in favor of Council Bill 120145 an ordinance naming the pedestrian and bicycle bridge across Interstate 5, connecting North 100th Street to 1st Avenue NE, as the John Lewis Memorial Bridge.
Seattle, WAPosted by
Seattle, Washington

Landmarks Preservation Board to consider nomination of John Rogers Elementary School for landmark status

SEATTLE (August 5, 2021) – Seattle’s Landmarks Preservation Board will consider the nomination of John Rogers Elementary School at 4030 NE 109th Street on Wednesday, August 18, 2021 at 3:30 p.m. The meeting will be held virtually. Meeting participation is limited to access by the WebEx meeting link or the telephone call-in line that will be provided in the agenda posted to our website one week prior to the meeting.
Seattle, WAPosted by
Seattle, Washington

Statement from Mayor Jenny Durkan on Passage of Sound Transit Realignment Package and Restored Graham Street Station Construction Timeline

SEATTLE (August 5, 2021) – Mayor Jenny A. Durkan issued the follow statement after the Sound Transit Board of Directors voted on responsible realignment legislation and to keep Graham Street Station on time and to accelerate construction of the 130th Street Station. Mayor Durkan, King County Executive Dow Constantine, and King County Council Chair Balducci had been advocating for this approach since earlier this year:
Seattle, WAPosted by
Seattle, Washington

Engineering Services for Design of the Sediment Cleanup of the Middle Reach of the Lower Duwamish Waterway; SPU RFQ Contract# 21-116-S

Engineering Services for Design of the Sediment Cleanup of the Middle Reach of the Lower Duwamish Waterway. The City of Seattle Public Utilities, on behalf of Lower Duwamish Waterway Group (LDWG), is requesting Qualifications from qualified firms interested in providing scientific, engineering, and necessary supporting services to conduct the remedial design for the Middle Reach of the Lower Duwamish Waterway Superfund sediment cleanup. The City requires a plan for including minority- and women-owned firms, which becomes a material part of the contract. This is a 6 year Phased contract that will utilize authorized Work Assignments (WAs) to execute the project work. The first WA will include Predesign Services. Design and Design Support during Construction may be authorized in subsequent issued WA(s). The total estimated amount of the contract is $16 million.
Seattle, WAPosted by
Seattle, Washington

My Letter to Homewood Suites Management Regarding Levy Family Situation | August 6, 2021

Mr. August Richardson, General Manager of Homewood Suites by Hilton and Ms. Gillian Potts, Finance Manager of Homewood Suites by Hilton:. I am writing out of concern for David and Lakesha Levy, Seattle residents who contacted my City Council office about their dire housing situation. I urge your hotel to cancel the $3,384 rental debt they currently have to the Homewood Suites by Hilton. I also urge you to do the same for any other working-class renters who have accumulated Covid-related rental debt to your hotel due to loss of job and/or income.
Seattle, WAPosted by
Seattle, Washington

Are you passionate about making Seattle a place that’s safe and easy for people who bike? The Seattle Bicycle Advisory Board is seeking new members!

The Seattle Bicycle Advisory Board is recruiting three new members to serve two-year terms starting in Fall 2021 through August 2023. If you’re interested in making Seattle an amazing bike-friendly city, consider applying!. By representing the needs of our diverse population of bicyclists in the city and encouraging active participation...
Seattle, WAPosted by
Seattle, Washington

Environmental Justice Fund Application is Now Open

The application process is now open for the Environmental Justice Fund, a grant opportunity that supports community-led projects that improve environmental conditions, respond to impacts of climate change, and get us closer to achieving environmental justice. The deadline to apply is Monday, September 13 at 4pm. Application Link: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/EJF2021. This year,...
PoliticsPosted by
Seattle, Washington

July Publication Updates

Tip 303, Applicant Responsibilities and Plan Requirements for Single Family and Two-Unit Dwellings, was updated with current code requirements. DDR 15,2021, Seismic Evaluation Report Requirements for Buildings Undergoing Substantial Alterations, Written comments may be submitted no later than 5:00 p.m. on August 3, 2021 to SCI_DRulesComments@seattle.gov. FINAL. DR 14-2021, Updated...
Posted by
Seattle, Washington

Coming Soon: New Plan Review Process

SDCI is pleased to announce that we are planning some exciting changes to how we review plan sets. This fall, we will stop sending out standard letter-based corrections for plan reviews and begin providing marked-up documents using the Bluebeam software application. This application allows reviewers to place comments directly where they apply on the plan set, instead of describing the location of the issue in a letter. We’re confident that this change will enhance the clarity of our comments.

Comments / 0

Community Policy