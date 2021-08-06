On-Call Electrification and Grid Modernization; RFQ #SCL-6248

September 10, 2021 at 3:00 pm (PDT)

NOTICE OF REQUEST FOR QUALIFICATIONS (RFQ)

THE CITY OF SEATTLE

SEATTLE CITY LIGHT DEPARTMENT

Request for Qualifications #SCL-6248

for

On-Call Electrification and Grid Modernization

The City of Seattle, through the Seattle City Light Department (SCL), requests qualifications from qualified engineering, technical support, cyber security, project management, procurement, construction, testing, and commissioning firms to provide On-Call Services for electrical/civil/mechanical/structural engineering and research for electric utility infrastructure, customer grid-edge device integration, batteries, and microgrids, as well as, the procurement and installation of EVSE (Electric Vehicle Supply Equipment).

This project will be done as a series of task orders (Work Authorizations/WA). It is the intention of SCL to select multiple contractors and develop general contracts for On-Call Engineering with contractors. Specific task orders (WA’s) will be developed with individual firm’s based on expertise and performance by the contractor.

SCL encourages firms and teams with in one or more of the specific disciplines contained below to submit a response submittal to this RFQ. It is not necessary to provide all services described in the Scope of Work as SCL may select firms bases on specific area of expertise. HUB/WMBE firms are encouraged to respond.

OBTAINING THE RFQ DOCUMENTS: Documents will be available online August 10, 2021, at https://cityofseattle.bonfirehub.com. Consultants must complete a free registration prior to viewing, printing, and saving to their own equipment at no cost or ordering full or partial document sets and/or CDs through the Web site. For help using this site, please contact Bonfire at Support@GoBonfire.com for technical questions. You can also visit their help forum at https://bonfirehub.zendesk.com/hc.Free internet access to obtain these documents is available at Seattle Neighborhood Service Centers and most public libraries.

Seattle City Light is hosting a Pre-submittal Conference virtually via MS Teams on August 17th from 1:00pm -2:00pm (PDT). Details are provided in the RFQ.

The City’s proposed schedule is outlined in the RFQ.

The contract awarded as a result of this RFQ will be awarded in a manner that will comply with all applicable laws of the United States, State of Washington, the City Charter, and Ordinances of the City of Seattle.

“WOMEN AND MINORITY AFFIRMATIVE EFFORTS REQUIREMENTS: All proposals are required to meet the Affirmative Efforts requirements as specified in the RFQ. An Outreach Plan will be required for the top-rated consultant(s).”