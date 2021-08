Wake, Duke and BC are just too small to have big fan bases. Technically Miami is small too, but they have the brand name. And while each of those small schools has had some good seasons, they are not consistent and they are not football brand names. When it comes to football (being harsh but honest here), they drag down the ACC perception. Football is not just about the scores and the players, it is also about the gameday atmosphere. And when you have one conference filling 70-100k stadiums and another conferences that has half full 45k stadiums, there is a problem.