Very few defenses have the legacy of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the late 1990s and early 2000s. Other great defenses have won Super Bowls. Very few did it without much star power on offense. The 1970s Steelers had a great defense and an offense with multiple Hall of Famers. The 1985 Bears had Walter Payton. The 2015 Denver Broncos had Peyton Manning, and although he was a lesser version of himself in his final season, people will remember it as a Manning team.