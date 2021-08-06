Cancel
Apple TV+ ! Singalong to ‘With All of Your Heart’ From Schmigadoon!

By Charlotte Henry
Mac Observer
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe latest singalong video from Schmigadoon! is for the song With all of Your Heart’ episode four. Dr. Josh Skinner is rebuked for his perceived inability to complete a task. The musical comedy is available to Apple TV+ subscribers now. Check It Out: Apple TV+ ! Singalong to ‘With All...

www.macobserver.com

Related
GolfMac Observer

Apple TV+: Snoopy is Above Par

Apple TV+ has been sharing some fun clips from The Snoopy Show. The latest sees the Peanuts crew hit the (mini) golf course. Are they above par?
TV ShowsPopculture

'Schmigadoon!' Star Jaime Camil Explains Why He's 'Grateful' to Be Part of Apple TV+ Series (Exclusive)

Jaime Camil is one of the many talented actors that star in the critically acclaimed Apple TV+ series, Schmigadoon! But while Camil has been in his share of successful television shows in his career, Schmigadoon! is a project that is very special to him. PopCulture.com recently caught up with Camil who plays Dr. Jorge Lopez in the series and explained why he's fortunate to land the role.
TV & Videosthestreamable.com

How to Watch the ‘Hart to Heart’ Premiere Online For Free On Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, & Mobile

With his trademark lightning-quick wit and biting humor, you can bet that Kevin Hart’s new Peacock Original series Hart to Heart will be as unfiltered, unplanned, and unscripted as everything else the man has said. Looking to add ‘Talk Show Host’ to his resume, Hart will be taking a relaxed, no-stress approach to interviewing A-list celebrities. An insatiable curiosity prompting his questions, watch as the first episode premieres on Peacock on Thursday, August 5.
TV ShowsPosted by
TechRadar

Mr. Corman on Apple TV Plus is a great show about letting go of your dreams

I’ve really missed watching Joseph Gordon-Levitt perform. It’s a thought that regularly crossed my mind throughout Mr. Corman, a comedy-drama Apple TV Plus show created, directed by and starring the multi-talented actor. A couple of supporting roles in Netflix productions, plus portraying the main character in action-thriller flick 7500, aside,...
Electronicsimore.com

How to share photos from your Apple Watch

Looking at your photos on your Apple Watch or making watch faces out some of your favorites memories has long been a great part of the Apple Watch experience, but now in WatchOS 8, you can share photos right from your Apple Watch. That means your favorite memories can be sent on from your best Apple Watch to your friends and family with a few quick taps.
Cell PhonesMac Observer

Apple Music Now Lets Artists Share Milestones

Apple Music now allows artists to share various metrics and milestones with their fans, Macrumors reported. These include highs and all-time best number of plays, number of Shazams, and whether tracks are feature in ‌curated playlists. The ‌Apple Music‌ for Artists feature generates automatic milestones for artists of all sizes,...
TV & VideosPosted by
TVLine

Little Voice Cancelled at Apple TV+

Little Voice has been silenced. Apple TV+ has cancelled Sara Bareilles’ songwriting drama, per The Hollywood Reporter, meaning there will be no Season 2 for Bess & Co. Little Voice marks Apple TV+’s first series cancellation. Little Voice premiered in July 2020 on the streaming service. It tells the story of Bess (played by Star alum Brittany O’Grady), a New York City-based aspiring songwriter. Though Bareilles is an executive-producer on the series — alongside Jessie Nelson, J.J. Abrams and Ben Stephenson (Westworld) — she told TVLine in 2020 that Little Voice is not based exactly on her experience of breaking into the music...
TV Seriesdistrictchronicles.com

When’s it back on Apple TV+?

After the finale today, it only makes sense to have questions about Physical season 2. Take, for example, when it could premiere. Before we dive too deep into that, though, let’s start things off here by mentioning that the show is officially coming back for more. In a statement earlier this week, here is what Michelle Lee, director of domestic programming for Apple TV+, had to say on the subject:
TV & VideosMacRumors Forums

'Come From Away' Musical Premiering on Apple TV+ on September 10

A movie version of the hit Broadway musical "Come From Away" is set to debut on Apple TV+ on Friday, September 10, Apple said today. "Come From Away" tells the story of several thousand people who have been stranded in Gander, Newfoundland after flights into the United States were grounded after the attacks that took place on September 11, 2001.
TV & VideosMac Observer

‘Physical’ to Return to Apple TV+ For Second Season

Ahead of the season finale on Friday, Apple TV+ announced that Physical will return for a second season. The dramedy stars Rose Byrne as a frustrated California housewife who changes her life through aerobics. [’Physical’ on Apple TV+: A Feel Good, Feel Bad, ‘80s Throwback]. Physical Renewed For Second Season...
TV & VideosMac Observer

Why Apple TV+ Film ‘CODA’ is a Crucial Moment For Deaf Representation

The latest edition of The Hollywood Reporter is dedicated to CODA, which is set for release on Apple TV+ and in theaters on August 13. The film is about a family that is deaf except for one child, who has ambitions to sing but has to decide whether to stay and help her family or pursue her own dreams. In the piece, the cat and crew explain why the film is such a groundbreaking moment in onscreen representation and filmmaking.
MLBGamespot

Best Streaming Services 2021: 14 Services That Are Worth Your Money

While determining the overall best streaming service is next to impossible considering each offers different content, there is a clear list of leaders you should examine before deciding which service(s) to subscribe to. Streaming services offer low-cost alternatives to regular cable, typically with a growing selection of TV shows and movies. For years, Netflix and Hulu dominated the streaming space, but the market has grown far more crowded, with services like Disney+, HBO Max, Peacock, and plenty more entering the ring. This can make your choice of subscriptions challenging. Throw in the fact that there are also live TV streaming services, and you have a lot to choose from. We've narrowed down the list of competitors to 14 streaming services that we think are worth your money.
MLSDigital Trends

What is Hulu + Live TV?

Cable cord cutters have had it pretty good for a while now, with a slew of high-quality free TV streaming services hitting the market. But those free services have nothing on the paid live TV streaming services, especially ones with a pedigree like Hulu + Live TV. Hulu subscribers may...
TechnologyPosted by
SlashGear

New TCL smart TV sets released with Google TV (as Android TV heads out)

TCL revealed a line of Google TV devices this week to add to their already-significant collection of smart TV units with Roku or Android TV. They’ve revealed both pricing and availability for their first Google TV smart TV units across both “premium and award-winning 5- and 6-Series” lines. There are TCL 5-Series models with Google TV out on “presale” now, including 50, 55, 65, and 75-inch models. TCL 6-Series models with Google TV were put on presale today in 55 and 65-inch models, with a 75-inch model coming soon.
Hip HopPosted by
Shine My Crown

Summer Walker Wants to Know ‘What Happened’ to the Men in Hip Hop

Summer Walker thinks the men in Hip Hop have changed. The singer took to social media to ask her fans an earnest question:. “N*ggas was so cool back in then like literally player af… Pimp C, Andre 3000, Big Boy, Common, Pharell, Snoop, Tupac, B.I.G., Ice Cube, lol what happen. I mean I know what happen but I can’t say haha,” she wrote.
TV ShowsPhone Arena

Apple TV+ signs off on For All Mankind Season 4

For All Mankind has been one of Apple TV+'s more popular TV shows since its debut in 2019. The show is currently on its second season, which aired its final episode back in April. Fans who are already looking forward to Season 3 next year may be excited to find out that Apple has officially signed on to begin working on a consequent fourth season.
TV & VideosPosted by
The Hollywood Reporter

Apple TV+’s ‘Mr. Corman’: TV Review

We need to find a name for the increasingly common phenomenon of format-breaking standalone episodes in which primary characters are set aside so audiences can see the world through the eyes of a supporting character or a new set of characters entirely.  It should probably be named, in some way, after Netflix’s Master of None, which did this with Lena Waithe’s character in the “Thanksgiving” episode (season 2) — and then, when Waithe’s Denise became the star in season 3, did it again with Naomi Ackie’s character in a standout episode revolving around IVF. It’s a genre of episodes that includes “GaTa”...
TV & Videoscelebritypage.com

Mr. Corman - Apple TV+

Mr. Corman follows a troubled public school teacher played by Joseph Gordon-Levitt. Joseph not only stars, but also writes, directs and produces the series. Apple TV+ is the streaming home of the comedy-drama series. Mr. Corman is accompanied by a soundtrack that was released onto Apple Music when the show was released onto Apple TV+. The soundtrack features music by the grammy-nominated-artist Logic who also plays a supporting role in the show. Gordon-Levitt's other costars include Juno Temple, Jamie Chung, and Debra Winger. Stream Mr. Corman on Apple TV+ now.

