Austin, TX

Authorities identified 23-year-old Mary Rebecca Grayson who died in a crash near Pennybacker Bridge (Austin, TX)

Posted by 
Nationwide Report
 5 days ago

The Austin Police Department has released the name of 23-year-old Mary Rebecca Grayson as the woman who lost her life in a two-vehicle collision last week near Pennybacker Bridge.

Officers actively responded to the crash scene between a Subaru and a Saturn at about 1:02 a.m. on July 30 near the 4700 block of North Capital of Texas Highway. According to the authorities, four people inside one of the vehicles were transported to St. David’s South Austin Hospital, but Mary Rebecca Grayson died of her injuries at the hospital.

Emergency crews rushed the driver of the other vehicle to the hospital in serious condition. Investigators stated that the driver of the Subaru rear-ended the Saturn. It is unknown who is at fault as of this moment.

An investigation is ongoing.

August 6, 2021

August 6, 2021

