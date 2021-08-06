U.S. working to give third COVID-19 booster shots to at-risk Americans

U.S. infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci said Thursday that the United States is working to give additional COVID-19 booster shots to Americans with compromised immune systems as quickly as possible, as cases of the novel coronavirus continue to rise. The United States will join Germany, France and Israel in giving booster shots. U.S. regulators need to fully authorize the COVID-19 vaccines or amend their emergency use authorizations before officials can recommend additional shots, but the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is working to make third doses available sooner under certain circumstances.