Readers respond: A nuclear option for clean energy

By Letters to the editor
Posted by 
The Oregonian
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The July 21 article “Oregon utilities face big challenges meeting 100% clean electricity by 2040 target” mentions that “PacifiCorp is exploring a small-scale nuclear reactor in Wyoming.” It is ironic that the most promising technology for a next generation of nuclear power, the small modular reactor, developed at Oregon State University, is being given no consideration as a pathway for clean energy in Oregon. Such a reactor cannot be built in Oregon because a state law prohibits the construction of nuclear energy plants until a federal facility for nuclear waste is developed. And even if this requirement is met, any proposed nuclear plant would need to be approved by Oregon voters. This law was passed as an initiative in 1980 during a wave of anti-nuclear sentiment. So the first small modular reactor built in the U.S. will be constructed by an Oregon company, NuScale, not in Oregon but in Idaho for a Utah utility.

www.oregonlive.com

