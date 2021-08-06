5 Oregon players with most to gain, lose in fall camp 2021

CORVALLIS — Observations and notes from Day 5 of Oregon State’s preseason football camp, Wednesday morning at Prothro Field:. I thought the defense slightly won the day over the offense, but I asked offensive coordinator Brian Lindgren to confirm. Of course, he pulled out the old coaching standby of needing to look at the video first. Lindgren said he liked how the No. 1 offense moved the ball during the final 11-on-11 period. That drive was definitely the offense’s highlight, starting with a 40-yard pass from Sam Noyer to Trevon Bradford. But the No. 1 defense finished the day by turning back the No. 1 offense on four downs. The defensive units also had several pass deflections. Rejzohn Wright locked down several Beavers receivers. The run defense was solid, not spectacular. Addison Gumbs (remember him?) had a sack of quarterback Sam Vidlak. During the final 11-on-11 period, the OSU defenses gave up a field goal, then had a three-and-out, recovered a fumbled quarterback snap (Jake Wright) and then the aforementioned four-and-out.