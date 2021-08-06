Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Eugene, OR

5 Oregon players with most to gain, lose in fall camp 2021

By James Crepea
Posted by 
The Oregonian
The Oregonian
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

EUGENE — Oregon opens fall camp Friday and several players have a chance to gain or lose roles. A couple of starting jobs are open and several others on the two-deep are as well. Here are 5 Oregon players with the most to gain or lose during fall camp, with...

www.oregonlive.com

Comments / 0

The Oregonian

The Oregonian

Portland, OR
55K+
Followers
28K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

We are the #1 news source in the PNW. Check out OregonLive.com for the best coverage of Portland and Oregon news, events and entertainment.

 https://www.oregonlive.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Eugene, OR
Local
Oregon Sports
Eugene, OR
Football
Local
Oregon College Sports
Eugene, OR
Sports
State
Oregon State
Eugene, OR
College Sports
Local
Oregon Football
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jayson Jones
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Bcb#Ducks#Bs Bryan Addison A#Nt Suavaa Poti#Wr#Z#Y
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Eugene, ORPosted by
The Oregonian

What Oregon Ducks are looking for in backup QB battle

EUGENE — There’s a wide open battle at quarterback for Oregon, just not at the top of the depth chart. Anthony Brown Jr.’s spot as QB1 has not been seriously challenged this offseason, and though Jay Butterfield, Ty Thompson and Robby Ashford could each get some work with the starting offense in fall camp and during Saturday’s first fall scrimmage, the battle among the freshmen is primarily for who will be the backup.
College SportsPosted by
The Oregonian

Trey Benson nearing full recovery from major knee injury, vying for No. 3 running back role for Oregon Ducks

EUGENE — Trey Benson remembers the day immediately. December 1st, the Tuesday practice before Oregon’s game at Cal, the freshman running back suffered a season-ending knee injury. “Basically,” Benson said. “I tore everything.”. Benson tore his anterior cruciate ligament, medial collateral ligament, lateral meniscus, medial meniscus and another tendon. He...
Oregon StatePosted by
The Oregonian

Looks like Oregon State defense had the edge, offensive line coach Jim Michalczik is back: Beavers camp report, Day 5

CORVALLIS — Observations and notes from Day 5 of Oregon State’s preseason football camp, Wednesday morning at Prothro Field:. I thought the defense slightly won the day over the offense, but I asked offensive coordinator Brian Lindgren to confirm. Of course, he pulled out the old coaching standby of needing to look at the video first. Lindgren said he liked how the No. 1 offense moved the ball during the final 11-on-11 period. That drive was definitely the offense’s highlight, starting with a 40-yard pass from Sam Noyer to Trevon Bradford. But the No. 1 defense finished the day by turning back the No. 1 offense on four downs. The defensive units also had several pass deflections. Rejzohn Wright locked down several Beavers receivers. The run defense was solid, not spectacular. Addison Gumbs (remember him?) had a sack of quarterback Sam Vidlak. During the final 11-on-11 period, the OSU defenses gave up a field goal, then had a three-and-out, recovered a fumbled quarterback snap (Jake Wright) and then the aforementioned four-and-out.
Oregon StatePosted by
The Oregonian

Opportunity knocks for players at Oregon State football camp, as smaller groups lead to more repetitions

CORVALLIS – The busiest time of late for Oregon State football coaches is just after lunch, when it’s time to turn on video of the day’s preseason camp practice. There’s more action to dissect than ever. The practices aren’t longer; in fact, they’re a little shorter in length than some recent years. But the staff is making sure no time during the 90 to 100 minutes goes to waste. There are more, smaller groups doing skill workouts and team activities.
Oregon StatePosted by
The Oregonian

Already down to a battle between Sam Noyer and Tristan Gebbia for Oregon State starting quarterback? Beavers camp report, Day 4

CORVALLIS – Observations and notes from Day 4 of Oregon State’s preseason football camp, Tuesday morning at Prothro Field:. Coach Jonathan Smith hasn’t said this, but this is becoming obvious to me: Oregon State’s starting quarterback chase has become a two-man battle between Sam Noyer and Tristan Gebbia. Heading into camp, there had to be wiggle room for others if Gebbia’s hamstring injury hadn’t fully healed, or if Noyer had trouble picking up OSU’s offense. Neither is the case. Both have looked the part of an experienced starting quarterback. Noyer has good zip on his passes, and appears in command. The only question with Gebbia is movement. He’s been fine in that respect.
Eugene, ORPosted by
The Oregonian

Oregon women’s basketball promotes Jodie Berry to associate head coach

EUGENE — Oregon formally announced the promotion of assistant women’s basketball coach Jodie Berry to associate head coach. “I’m thrilled to be able to elevate Jodie to associate head coach,” Oregon coach Kelly Graves said in a statement. “The relationships she builds with our student-athletes and the example that she sets for them on and off the court has been instrumental to the program’s success. Jodie and I have worked together for a long time and I consider her a great friend and trust her with everything. There is no one more deserving of this opportunity than her.”
College SportsPosted by
The Oregonian

Which current college football coach could be as successful and beloved as Bobby Bowden? The College Football Playoff Show

COLLEGE FOOTBALL, USA -- Bobby Bowden died at age 91 with a legacy that included winning at the highest level of college football, but it didn’t start with that. “Sometimes it’s not what you do, but who you are that is truly important, and no one embodies that more than Bobby Bowden,” Nick Saban wrote after Bowden’s passing.
NBAPosted by
The Oregonian

Isaiah Thomas breaks down after 81-point performance in Seattle Pro-Am: ‘They gave up on me’

Isaiah Thomas’ basketball career has been a rollercoaster. He was selected with the last pick in the 2011 NBA Draft. The first four years of his career were for teams in turmoil at the time (Sacramento and Phoenix). And then we he finally latched on to a good situation in Boston and became a two-time All-Star, they shipped him out of town and Thomas went down a spiraling path of injuries and short-term contracts in the league.

Comments / 0

Community Policy