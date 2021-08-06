Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Utah County, UT

Firework burns 1,000 tons of hay in Utah Co.

By Jack Helean
Posted by 
FOX 13 News
FOX 13 News
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2j0mfT_0bJn5f1F00

A hay fire was started overnight just south of Utah Lake.

The Utah County Fire Marshal said, a firework started the blaze, burning 1,000 tons of hay and a barn near Elberta.

The area is currently in a fireworks restricted area.

The Genola Volunteer Fire Department said three engines responded. The fire was contained.

The Utah County Fire Marshal and Utah County Sheriff's Office said they were investigating to find the person(s) responsible.

Comments / 8

FOX 13 News

FOX 13 News

7K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Salt Lake City, Utah news and weather from FOX 13 News, updated throughout the day.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Utah Government
Local
Utah Crime & Safety
County
Utah County, UT
Utah County, UT
Crime & Safety
Utah County, UT
Government
City
Elberta, UT
Local
Utah Accidents
Utah County, UT
Accidents
State
Utah State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Utah Lake#Firework#Hay#Accident#Utah Co
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Accidents
News Break
Politics
Related

Comments / 8

Community Policy