Firework burns 1,000 tons of hay in Utah Co.

A hay fire was started overnight just south of Utah Lake.

The Utah County Fire Marshal said, a firework started the blaze, burning 1,000 tons of hay and a barn near Elberta.

The area is currently in a fireworks restricted area.

The Genola Volunteer Fire Department said three engines responded. The fire was contained.

The Utah County Fire Marshal and Utah County Sheriff's Office said they were investigating to find the person(s) responsible.