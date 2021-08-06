Cancel
Austin Resource Recovery Encourages YOU to Compost

newsradioklbj.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAustin Resource Recovery Encourages YOU to Compost! Do you know what composting is all about? Have you utilized your green bin to its fullest? The City of Austin has expanded its composting program to ALL Austin Resource Recovery curbside customers! Did you know Austin is trying to divert 90% of materials from landfills by 2040? It’s all part of our city’s ZERO waste goal. Almost half of everything residents put in their trash can be composted. Composting is the process of decaying the correct material so it can be added to soil to improve the quality. Why wouldn’t you be a part of the compost movement?!?

