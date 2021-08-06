Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Shelby, NC

Bring Home This 1969 Shelby GT350 SCCA B Race Car

By John Puckett
Posted by 
Motorious
Motorious
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZvGsa_0bJn5BjZ00

This certified racing Mustang is up for auction right now, don't miss out!

Ford is an interesting company, either you love them or you hate them. However, whichever way you lean it's hard to deny that Ford is one of the world’s most successful automotive companies. This is largely due to the success of the Ford Mustang. While modern Mustang owners are proud, as they should be, of the high horsepower and handling performance of the current generation. However, today we get to take a look at a beautiful example of where this performance came from. This pristine automobile is one of the finest vintage vehicles to ever be produced. What was once described as nothing more than a “mule” by the famous Carroll Shelby was also ironically transformed into a blistering racehorse by the same man.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SuUCo_0bJn5BjZ00

Coating the exterior of this insane race-ready Mustang is a bodacious Grabber Blue. This bold color scheme is perfectly complemented by the powerful Boss 302-cid V8 engine. All of that power made this GT350 the perfect candidate for some fun in the sun in some SCCA racing events. What started as a simple race car quickly became a legend around the local tracks. Without much resistance, this Mustang was able to climb to the top of many races in the SCCA series. Of course, this led to its featuring in multiple magazines finally catching the attention of fans from across the nation.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cGrJU_0bJn5BjZ00

So it goes without saying that this is obviously a very special car. While most other classics spent the majority of their life in a garage, this spent its time doing what it was built to do, go fast. Now in its later years, the car has received the highly coveted SVRA “Gold Medallion” Certification. This means that the car has undergone and passed an SVRA inspection to ensure that the car is as period-correct to the time it would have originally been racing in as possible. In this case, that time period was from 1972-1975. Many enthusiasts dream of one day owning an old-school muscle car/racer of their own one day. The only question is, will you achieve this goal?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Sr57G_0bJn5BjZ00

Comments / 0

Motorious

Motorious

Charlotte, NC
17K+
Followers
3K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

We are a team of collectors, restorers, industry experts, and the all-around car-obsessed. What we bring to our readers is the best of cars, trucks, SUVs, and motorcycles, ranging from pre-war to today, and inclusive of cars designed all over the world. Basically, if it’s special, rare, limited, or just plain cool, we’re covering it. For the best of car culture, follow Motorious!

 https://www.motorious.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Shelby, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carroll Shelby
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ford Racing#Race Car#Shelby Gt350#Ford Mustang#Grabber Blue#Scca
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Race Cars
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Buying Cars
Related
Presidential ElectionPosted by
CNN

Senate Democrats approve $3.5 trillion budget resolution in key step toward passing major economic package without GOP votes

(CNN) — Senate Democrats approved a $3.5 trillion budget resolution early Wednesday morning, setting the stage in the weeks and months to come for the party to craft and attempt to pass a sweeping economic package expanding the social safety net that President Joe Biden has made a signature agenda item without the threat of a filibuster from Republicans who oppose it.
Women's HealthPosted by
The Associated Press

Do the COVID-19 vaccines affect my chances of pregnancy?

Do the COVID-19 vaccines affect my chances of pregnancy?. No, there’s no evidence that any vaccines, including COVID-19 vaccines, influence your chances of getting pregnant despite a myth suggesting otherwise. Medical experts say there’s no biological reason the shots would affect fertility. And real-world evidence offers more assurance for anyone...

Comments / 0

Community Policy