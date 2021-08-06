Bring Home This 1969 Shelby GT350 SCCA B Race Car

This certified racing Mustang is up for auction right now, don't miss out!

Ford is an interesting company, either you love them or you hate them. However, whichever way you lean it's hard to deny that Ford is one of the world’s most successful automotive companies. This is largely due to the success of the Ford Mustang. While modern Mustang owners are proud, as they should be, of the high horsepower and handling performance of the current generation. However, today we get to take a look at a beautiful example of where this performance came from. This pristine automobile is one of the finest vintage vehicles to ever be produced. What was once described as nothing more than a “mule” by the famous Carroll Shelby was also ironically transformed into a blistering racehorse by the same man.

Coating the exterior of this insane race-ready Mustang is a bodacious Grabber Blue. This bold color scheme is perfectly complemented by the powerful Boss 302-cid V8 engine. All of that power made this GT350 the perfect candidate for some fun in the sun in some SCCA racing events. What started as a simple race car quickly became a legend around the local tracks. Without much resistance, this Mustang was able to climb to the top of many races in the SCCA series. Of course, this led to its featuring in multiple magazines finally catching the attention of fans from across the nation.

So it goes without saying that this is obviously a very special car. While most other classics spent the majority of their life in a garage, this spent its time doing what it was built to do, go fast. Now in its later years, the car has received the highly coveted SVRA “Gold Medallion” Certification. This means that the car has undergone and passed an SVRA inspection to ensure that the car is as period-correct to the time it would have originally been racing in as possible. In this case, that time period was from 1972-1975. Many enthusiasts dream of one day owning an old-school muscle car/racer of their own one day. The only question is, will you achieve this goal?