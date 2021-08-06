Cancel
United Airlines will require staff to be vaccinated

By Sean Keane
CNET
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. United Airlines will require its US staff to be vaccinated against COVID-19. The rule will kick in this fall, CEO Scott Kirby and president Brett Hart said in a memo to staff. It's...

