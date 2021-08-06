Ethan Allen changes stock symbol from ETH to avoid confusion with ethereum

MONTREAL, Aug. 9, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (formerly Lightspeed POS Inc.) ("Lightspeed" or the "Company") (NYSE: LSPD) (TSX: LSPD), the one-stop commerce platform for merchants around the world to simplify, scale and create exceptional customer experiences, today announced that the Company has amended its articles in accordance with the Canada Business Corporations Act and, effective August 6, 2021, has changed its name to Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (the "Name Change"). The Company's subordinate voting shares are expected to begin trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX") and the New York Stock Exchange ("NYSE") under the new name at market open on or around August 10, 2021. The Company's subordinate voting shares will continue to trade under the TSX and NYSE ticker symbol "LSPD".