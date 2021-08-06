Cancel
Ethan Allen changes stock symbol from ETH to avoid confusion with ethereum

By By Jordan Valinsky, CNN Business
WTHI
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFurniture retailer Ethan Allen Interiors is changing its ticker symbol to prevent confusion with the cryptocurrency ethereum. Beginning August 16, the company will trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "ETD" and will no longer use "ETH." Ethan Allen said using the letter "D" stands for design,...

