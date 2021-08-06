Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Golf

Pro Golfer Bryson DeChambeau Is Vaccine-Hesitant — Like Many Young Americans. Here's a Top Infectious Disease Expert's Response

By Jade Scipioni, CNBC
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePro golfer Bryson DeChambeau is still not budging on getting vaccinated despite testing positive for Covid-19 and missing out on representing Team USA at the Tokyo Olympics. "[I] don't need it," the 27-year-old told reporters Wednesday. "I'm a healthy, young individual that will continue to work on my health." DeChambeau...

www.nbcdfw.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Charles Barkley
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Americans#Cdc#Infectious Diseases#Covid 19 Vaccine#Team Usa#Cdc#Northwell Health#Cnbc#Nba
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Golf
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Scienceknowridge.com

Take these two drugs together, coronavirus virus will be cleared from patient's lung

COVID-19 continues to claim lives around the world and is infecting millions more. Although several vaccines have recently become available, making significant strides towards preventing COVID-19, what about the treatment of those who already have the infection?. Vaccines aren’t 100% effective, highlighting the need—now more than ever—for effective antiviral therapeutics.
Public Healthdeseret.com

The CDC reveals how many fully vaccinated people died from COVID-19

The coronavirus vaccine appears to be working to keep people out of the hospital and out of the morgue. Do people die from COVID after getting the COVID-19 vaccine?. New data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention suggests 99.999% of people who were fully vaccinated against COVID-19 did not have a severe breakthrough case that led to hospitalization or death, CNN reports.
Public HealthVox

What it feels like to get Covid-19 after being vaccinated

Michael Miranda had been fully vaccinated for over four months when he tested positive for the coronavirus. “I stared at my phone for a few moments, wondering if this was a death sentence,” said Miranda, who works as a parole officer in Hawaii. After flying home from a trip to the West Coast, Miranda had experienced chills, sneezes, and a fever of 102 degrees Fahrenheit. “I immediately began blaming all the unmasked people,” he said.
Public HealthPosted by
Shape Magazine

What Everyone Should Know About the New Lambda COVID-19 Variant

As COVID-19 cases surge across the country due in large part to the highly transmissible, now-dominant Delta (B.1.617.2) variant, health experts continue to closely monitor other potentially threatening variants. One coronavirus strain to be aware of is the Lambda (C. 37) variant, which was first detected in Peru in December 2020. Thus far, genomic sequencing has identified the South American-born strain as the cause of roughly 1,060 COVID-19 cases in the United States, according to GISAID, an independent data-sharing initiative. And while that number arguably pales in comparison to the skyrocketing cases brought on by the Delta strain (which currently accounts for more than 80 percent of cases in the U.S.), Lambda has been classified as a "variant of interest" by the World Health Organization. (FYI — that designation is slightly lower than the Delta's "variant of concern" status.) What's more, it's also currently of particular concern in Texas, one of the biggest COVID-19 hotspots, according to data reported by The New York Times.
Diseases & Treatmentskjrh.com

CDC: Rare and fatal disease detected in 4 states

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) confirmed a new fatal case of a rare disease, melioidosis, in Georgia. The case in Georgia is linked to three previous cases in Kansas, Texas and Minnesota, the CDC reported. The cases have included adults and children, two of whom have died,...
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Best Life

A Surge of Unvaccinated People May Get Their Shots Next Month. Here's Why.

When the COVID vaccines were authorized for emergency use by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), tens of millions rejoiced and eagerly anticipated their turn to sit down for a shot. However, many others have remained skeptical of vaccines, in part because the shots hadn't yet received full approval from the agency. Some unvaccinated people claim they've been waiting for the FDA's official sign-off before moving forward with vaccination. Now, with full approval right around the corner, some experts are cautiously optimistic that a surge of vaccinations could follow—and that uptick could drastically change the course of the pandemic.
Public HealthPosted by
The Independent

My family and I all have Covid. We’re fully vaccinated. It’s clear we need another lockdown

I remember the day I received my first shot of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccination. It was April 1, and I went with my mother, who was also receiving her first dose. At the time, we had to drive forty-five minutes one way to reach the closest vaccination site at an old regional airport in Jasper, Alabama.Queued up in my car to get the shot, I was panicking because I was certain that I was going to be denied: I didn’t have health insurance and I still had an out-of-state driver’s license. But none of that seemed to matter that cool...
Industryq13fox.com

Study suggests Moderna vaccine may be more effective than Pfizer against delta variant

A new preprint study suggests that Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine may be significantly more effective against symptomatic disease from the delta variant compared to Pfizer-BioNTech’s vaccine, while the observed efficacy of both shots decreased. Furthermore, two doses of both vaccines were shown to strongly protect against hospitalization and death. Researchers found...
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Axios

New data on coronavirus vaccine effectiveness may be "a wakeup call"

A new preprint study that raises concerns about the mRNA vaccines' effectiveness against Delta — particularly Pfizer's — has already grabbed the attention of top Biden administration officials. What they're saying: The study found the Pfizer vaccine was only 42% effective against infection in July, when the Delta variant was...
Public HealthPosted by
Boston

CDC urges pregnant women to get COVID vaccine

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention urged all pregnant women Wednesday to get the COVID-19 vaccine as hospitals in hot spots around the U.S. see disturbing numbers of unvaccinated mothers-to-be seriously ill with the virus. Expectant women run a higher risk of severe illness and pregnancy complications from the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy