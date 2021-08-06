Guest Opinion | Shaun Szameit: Pasadena’s Cannabis Ordinance Represents One of the Worst Public Policy Failures in Pasadena History

Pasadena’s current cannabis ordinance represents one of the worst, and most easily avoided, public policy failures in Pasadena history. This now three-year-old poorly crafted and implemented law has exposed the City to multiple lawsuits (in the latest fiscal year the City Attorney’s office was $2 million or 25% over its approved budget, it doesn’t need more trouble), potentially tens of millions of dollars in legal liability and doesn’t seem to have achieved any of its stated public policy goals.