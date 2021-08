It was something of a facepalm moment (as social media users apparently say) for Conservative Party strategists. Boris Johnson had been let off the leash and relished the opportunity to be himself, with a typical – and to many, offensive – quip. During a visit to Scotland, the Prime Minister was invited to set a hard deadline for the ending of the extraction of fossil fuels. I imagine he chuckled inwardly at the next thought that came into his head before heeding the advice of the devil on his left shoulder and actually said it out loud: “Thanks to Margaret Thatcher, who closed so many coal mines across the country, we had a big early start and we’re now moving rapidly away from coal altogether.”