Reba McEntire Postpones Late Mother's Memorial Service Due to Resurgence of COVID-19 Cases

By Hannah Barnes
Popculture
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleReba McEntire's mother, Jacqueline Smith, died in March 2020, and her family was preparing to celebrate her life with a memorial scheduled for Aug. 8 in McEntire's home state of Oklahoma. On Thursday, Aug. 5, the country star shared an update on the memorial on social media, revealing that she and her family have decided to postpone the event due to a resurgence in COVID-19 cases in the area.

Related
CelebritiesPopculture

Kelly Clarkson Says Reba McEntire Is 'Not Afraid of Anything'

Kelly Clarkson and Reba McEntire have known each other for years, and both artists are big fans of the other. During a recent episode of I Miss…90s Country Radio with Nick Hoffman on Apple Music Country, Clarkson was asked to provide some commentary on McEntire, and she began by praising the Oklahoma native's impressive work ethic.
Trouble RelationshipGossip Cop

Brandon Blackstock’s Divorce From Kelly Clarkson Eerily Mirrors His Dad’s Split From Reba McEntire

Divorce certainly pays alright. Recently divorced singer Kelly Clarkson must fork over some hefty spousal support to ex-husband Brandon Blackstock to the tune of about $250,000 per month. And if you thought that figure was steep, wait until you hear Blackstock’s original demand for $436,000. So really, not an entirely bad deal for Clarkson but that’s only the tip of the iceberg of this messy, expensive split.
CelebritiesPopculture

Reba McEntire Waited '66 Years' to Find Boyfriend Rex Linn

Reba McEntire and Rex Linn have been dating for over a year, and one of the things the country star likes the most about the actor is his dedication to his faith. During a conversation with her sisters Susie McEntire-Eaton and Alice Lynn Foran on the series Jesus Calling: Stories of Faith, which is being hosted by McEntire-Eaton this season, the three sisters discussed their significant others, including Linn.
Public Healthwkml.com

Reba And Actor Boyfriend Rex Linn Recover From COVID

In a recent Tik Tok live, Reba revealed that she and her boyfriend, actor Rex Linn, were COVID positive and have since recovered. Reba said in the session with fans, “This has been a very hard year, and it’s getting rougher again. You guys, please stay safe. Wear your masks. Do what you have to do. Stay home. Just stay safe. Stay healthy. It’s not fun to get this. I did get it. Rex [Linn] and I got it and, it’s not fun. You don’t feel good.”
AccidentsPopculture

Reba McEntire Says Her Band and Crew's Death in a Plane Crash Made Her 'Focus on Day by Day'

In March 1991, Reba McEntire's tour manager and seven members of her band were killed in a plane crash near San Diego, California, after their private jet crashed into the side of a mountain following one of McEntire's shows. During an appearance on I Miss…90s Country Radio with Nick Hoffman on Apple Music Country, the country legend reflected on the tragedy, sharing that it caused her to look at things differently.
Celebritiesnickiswift.com

Reba McEntire Issues Plea To Fans After Revealing She Had COVID-19

Reba McEntire and her boyfriend Rex Linn announced they were both diagnosed with COVID-19 during a TikTok livestream. Just Jared reported that McEntire pleaded with her fans via the video-sharing platform after she and Linn got sick. The country singer and the former "CSI: Miami" actor are both on the road to recovery now, but McEntire said COVID-19 is "not fun."
CelebritiesPosted by
Outsider.com

Reba McEntire Makes Urgent Plea to Fans After She and Boyfriend Rex Linn Recently Fell Ill

Reba McEntire recently revealed that she and her boyfriend, Rex Linn, contracted COVID-19. And, having gone through the ordeal, she is urging her fans to stay safe. According to Classic Country Music, the beloved singer and actress shared the news that she and Linn had the coronavirus – and survived – during a live stream on the popular social media platform TikTok. In addition to showing fans around her home, the 66-year-old star answered questions from her fans.
Public Healthnewsbrig.com

Reba McEntire got coronavirus after being vaccinated

Reba McEntire revealed she caught coronavirus even after she was vaccinated. The 66-year-old country music star and her boyfriend Rex Linn both were diagnosed with coronavirus, McEntire revealed during a recent TikTok livestream. “I just want to say one thing: this has been a hard year and it’s getting rougher...
Musickshb.com

Dolly Parton And Reba McEntire Recorded Their First-Ever Duet

Few people in this world are known instantly by just their first names, but Dolly and Reba are two. Reba McEntire and Dolly Parton have both been called the queen of country music, but there has never been a hint of competition, envy or animosity. In fact, it seems the pair are quite good friends.
Behind Viral VideosPopculture

Reba McEntire Jumps on Viral TikTok Trend 'I'm a Survivor'

Reba McEntire is an iconic presence on social media, so it's no surprise that the country star just went meta, participating in a TikTok trend involving the theme song to her sitcom, Reba. The trend sees people utilizing the show's theme song, "I'm a Survivor," which plays as they complete insignificant daily chores.

