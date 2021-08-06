Reba McEntire Postpones Late Mother's Memorial Service Due to Resurgence of COVID-19 Cases
Reba McEntire's mother, Jacqueline Smith, died in March 2020, and her family was preparing to celebrate her life with a memorial scheduled for Aug. 8 in McEntire's home state of Oklahoma. On Thursday, Aug. 5, the country star shared an update on the memorial on social media, revealing that she and her family have decided to postpone the event due to a resurgence in COVID-19 cases in the area.popculture.com
