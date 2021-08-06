Time Running Out for PA Health Insurance Sign-Ups

HARRISBURG PA – Pennsylvania residents have until next week to enroll in a health plan through “Pennie,” the state’s health-insurance marketplace. Under American Rescue Plan legislation, the marketplace extended until Aug. 15 a COVID-19 special enrollment period for anyone who is uninsured or under-insured. The federal stimulus package also eliminated the cap to obtain financial assistance to help pay for insurance. Previously, under the Affordable Care Act, residents were eligible for help only if they earned less than 400 percent of the federal poverty level.