For Epic Games Store users, Thursday means free video games, and this week is no exception. In fact, this time around, the Epic Games Store is actually offering one of the best freebies they've had in quite some time: A Plague Tale: Innocence! Additionally, users can score the quirky indie game Minit, as well. Both games are available now through August 12th. For those unfamiliar with how the Epic Games Store works, these titles must only be claimed by that date, at which point they remain a part of the user's library forever, so there's really no excuse not to grab them.