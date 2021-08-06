Watch the Opening Title Sequence for DOOGIE KAMEALOHA, M.D. Coming to Disney+ Next Month
Disney+ has been working on a new show inspired by the classic sitcom Doogie Howser, M.D. for quite some time and now we know when to watch it. Doogie Kamealoha, M.D. is set to begin streaming on Disney+ starting September 8. The streaming giant recently released the show’s title sequence which fans of the original series will find very familiar with a re-imagined version of the theme song from composer Wendy Wang and Jake Shimabukuro.geektyrant.com
Comments / 0