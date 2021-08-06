Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

Watch the Opening Title Sequence for DOOGIE KAMEALOHA, M.D. Coming to Disney+ Next Month

By Tommy Williams
GeekTyrant
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDisney+ has been working on a new show inspired by the classic sitcom Doogie Howser, M.D. for quite some time and now we know when to watch it. Doogie Kamealoha, M.D. is set to begin streaming on Disney+ starting September 8. The streaming giant recently released the show’s title sequence which fans of the original series will find very familiar with a re-imagined version of the theme song from composer Wendy Wang and Jake Shimabukuro.

geektyrant.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Hawaii State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ronny Chieng
Person
Peyton Elizabeth Lee
Person
Jake Shimabukuro
Person
Jason Scott Lee
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hawaii Five O#M D Coming#Irish#Korean#Asian American#Asians
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Disney
Related
TV Seriesthemainstreetmouse.com

‘DOOGIE KAMEALOHA, M.D.’ STARTS STREAMING SEPTEMBER 8 EXCLUSIVELY ON DISNEY+

Say aloha to Dr. Kamealoha when the Disney+ original series “Doogie Kamealoha, M.D.” starts streaming September 8, with new episodes premiering every Wednesday. Disney+ also revealed the series’ title sequence featuring a new rendition of the iconic “Doogie Howser, M.D.” theme song re-imagined and performed by music composer Wendy Wang and world renown ukulele player Jake Shimabukuro.
TV & VideosRochester Sentinel

‘Doogie Kamealoha, M.D.’ Premiere Date Set — Plus, Watch the Opening Sequence (VIDEO)

Disney+ has announced that Doogie Kamealoha, M.D., its reimagined take on Doogie Howser, M.D., will premiere on September 8, with new episodes rolling out weekly on Wednesdays. The streaming service also released the series’ title sequence, with an updated take on the original’s theme song, re-imagined and performed by composer Wendy Wang and world-renowned ukulele player Jake Shimabukuro.
ComicsAnime News Network

Baki Hanma Anime Posts Creditless Opening Sequence

The official website for TMS Entertainment's Baki Hanma anime began streaming the creditless title sequence for the anime on Thursday. The title sequence features the anime's opening theme song "Treasure Pleasure" by GRANRODEO. The anime will debut on Netflix this fall. Baki Hanma will be the third Baki series on...
TV Seriestvsourcemagazine.com

Your TV Source Roundup: ‘Doogie Kamealoha’ Premiere Date, ‘American Idol’ Judges Return, ‘Queen Sugar’ Trailer, ‘Law & Order: Organized Crime’ Casting, and more!

Disney has released the first look and set a premiere date for their new series Doogie Kamealoha, M.D. for Disney+. The series is a reboot of Doogie Howser, M.D. which starred Neil Patrick Harris. The 10 episode season will debut September 8 with weekly episodes. American Idol will see the...
TV Seriesbubbleblabber.com

Watch The New Teaser For Marvel’s What If? Coming Soon To Disney+

AC Bradley’s Marvel Studios’ What If? is coming in hot with the series premiere happening next month on Disney+, and we have both a new teaser(below) and poster (above) for the show that has maybe half of the MCU cast. The first (of ten) episodes features Peggy Carter taking the Super Soldier Serum instead of Steve Rogers with Haley Atwell reprising her role from the MCU. However, Iron Man, Captain America, The Collector, Doctor Strange, and Captain Marvel will be some of a few popular Marvel characters not voiced by their movie counterparts. Jeffrey Wright is “The Watcher”.
TV SeriesEW.com

Disney+ reimagines Doogie Howser in first photos from Doogie Kamealoha, M.D.

In September, Doogie Kamealoha, M.D. will premiere on Disney+, reimagining the Harris-led 1989 ABC series about a teenage doctor — only this time we're following 16-year-old Lahela "Doogie" Kamealoha (Peyton Elizabeth Lee), who's living in Hawaii as she struggles to balance her personal and professional life. EW spoke with Lee...
Comicshypebeast.com

Watch the Opening Sequence for 'Baki: Son of Ogre'

Following the release of an official trailer, TMS Entertainment has now delivered the opening sequence for Baki: Son of Ogre. Set to arrive on Netflix later this year, the creditless title sequence latest season of the ongoing Baki anime series highlights characters set to appear and teases upcoming scenes. The fast-paced opening also features the theme song “Treasure Pleasure” by GRANRODEO.
San Diego, CAPolygon

Watch the Blade Runner: Black Lotus anime’s opening sequence

Crunchyroll unveiled the first key art visual, as well as a new trailer for Blade Runner: Black Lotus, the upcoming original anime co-production with Adult Swim based on Blade Runner universe, during its Virtual Expo event on Thursday following the debut of its first trailer last month at San Diego Comic-Con.
TV Series/Film

‘Doogie Kamealoha, M.D’ Season 1: Release Date, Cast and More

The world needs more doctors — so what if they’re only sixteen years old? Doogie Kamealoha, M.D. is a few weeks away from showing off its child prodigy, a teenager smarter than all the rest of us, but still trying to balance her personal life with her career. This medical drama crossed with a coming-of-age story sounds like the perfect dose of drama-filled joy. If you’re hoping to binge it upon release, here’s everything you need to know about Doogie Kamealoha M.D.
TV & VideosPosted by
Primetimer

Check out Peyton Elizabeth Lee in Doogie Kameāloha, M.D.

Peyton Elizabeth Lee, who plays 16-year-old medical doctor Lahela "Doogie" Kameāloha on the Disney+ reboot, says she wasn't familiar with the original Doogie Howser, M.D. "My parents knew about it and loved the show. When I got the audition I started watching it, but that was my first introduction to Doogie Howser," she says. Lee adds: "One of the really cool parts about this reimagining is that we take this iconic story and bring it into the world we're living in now. So it's a female lead instead of a male, and she is biracial, and it's in Hawaii so we have this beautiful backdrop. It has nods to the original but also feels very modern."
TV & VideosKHQ Right Now

23 More Quibi Titles Coming to The Roku Channel This Month

Roku is set to premiere a whole new range of shows from Quibi’s library later this month, including Sophie Turner drama Survive, and Mapleworth Murders, the Murder She Wrote spoof that landed three Emmy acting nominations earlier this year. The video streaming company will launch 23 new Roku Originals on...
TV SeriesGeekTyrant

ANIMANIACS Season 2 Teaser Trailer With November Release Date Revealed

Hulu has released a new teaser trailer for the upcoming second season of the rebooted hit series Animaniacs. The whole teaser just watches Wakko as he sits, waiting to find out the release date for the new season. We don’t see any new footage yet from season 2, but I would bet the full trailer for the show’s new episodes will be headed our way shortly.
MoviesFremont Tribune

Worth Watching: ‘Superstar’ Whitney Houston, Chadwick Boseman in Marvel’s ‘What If …?”, Return to ‘Riverdale,’ Third Time in the ‘Kissing Booth’

ABC’s new Superstar docuseries opens with the late Whitney Houston in the spotlight. Marvel’s animated What If …? series features the late Chadwick Boseman’s final voice performance as T’Challa as you’ve never seen him before. Riverdale returns from a four-month hiatus. Netflix makes hearts flutter with the third and presumably final movie in The Kissing Booth rom-com series.
TV & VideosComicBook

The Kissing Booth 3 Is Now on Netflix

A beloved teenage trilogy has finally come to an end. Months after Netflix released the final installment of the To All the Boys film series, the streamer has debuted yet another trilogy-ender, this time for The Kissing Booth. On Wednesday morning, Netflix released The Kissing Booth 3 to audiences around the globe, bringing an end to the story of Elle, Noah, and Lee. No matter what happens at the conclusion of the story, and no matter who Elle chooses to stay with, tissues will likely be required.
TV SeriesWinter is Coming

Westworld season 4: Synopsis, cast, trailer and more

Westworld is one of HBO’s most innovative and imaginative series to date. After receiving a fourth season order in June 2020, production on Westworld season 4 finally got underway in June 2021, but don’t expect the show to return any time soon. Westworld season 3 premiered in 2020 and it...

Comments / 0

Community Policy