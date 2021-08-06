Watch the Opening Title Sequence for DOOGIE KAMEALOHA, M.D. Coming to Disney+ Next Month

Peyton Elizabeth Lee, who plays 16-year-old medical doctor Lahela "Doogie" Kameāloha on the Disney+ reboot, says she wasn't familiar with the original Doogie Howser, M.D. "My parents knew about it and loved the show. When I got the audition I started watching it, but that was my first introduction to Doogie Howser," she says. Lee adds: "One of the really cool parts about this reimagining is that we take this iconic story and bring it into the world we're living in now. So it's a female lead instead of a male, and she is biracial, and it's in Hawaii so we have this beautiful backdrop. It has nods to the original but also feels very modern."