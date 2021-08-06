Driver charged in Richmond crash that killed Wakefield civil rights lawyer, injured his wife
A Hopkinton man has been charged in a July crash that killed a well-known Rhode Island civil rights lawyer and injured his wife, according to the Richmond police. Rosheed F. Faison, 40, of 78 Spring Street, was arraigned Thursday on charges of driving to endanger, death resulting, and driving to endanger, personal injury resulting, both felonies, the Richmond police said in a press release.www.providencejournal.com
Comments / 0