Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

German police arrest 2 men suspected of killing sister

Posted by 
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 6 days ago

BERLIN — (AP) — Berlin police said on Friday they have arrested two Afghan men in their 20s on suspicion of killing their older sister because her lifestyle didn't live up to their “moral values.”

The 22 and 25-year-old men were detained Wednesday after investigators found what they believed to be the 34-year-old victim's body near the elder brother's home in Bavaria.

The woman, a divorced mother of two, had been reported missing in mid-July, but authorities quickly determined she had likely been the victim of a crime.

After reviewing security footage, cellphone data and witness statements investigators concluded the brothers were likely suspects.

Police said in a statement that the men had acted out of an “aggrieved sense of honor” when they killed their sister. All three had been living in Germany for several years.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
44K+
Followers
60K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.boston25news.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Berlin Police#German Police#Bavaria#Ap#Afghan
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Place
Berlin, DE
Place
Europe
Country
Germany
Related
Seattle, WAPosted by
Fox News

Seattle court bathroom assault suspect arrested: police

A man hid in the ladies' bathroom of the King County Courthouse in Seattle on Thursday, and assaulted a female defense attorney when she entered, police said. The Seattle Police Department told Q13 FOX the suspect attempted to rape the woman when she walked into the restroom, which was just a few feet away from officers.
Coshocton, OHNBC4 Columbus

Suspect wanted in connection with two killings arrested in Coshocton

COSHOCTON, Ohio (WCMH) – The suspect in two killings in the Columbus area was arrested in Coshocton Wednesday. According to the Coshocton County Sheriff’s Office, the Coshocton County Special Response Team and detectives from the Columbus and Westerville police departments executed a search warrant on the 700 block of Elm Street in Coshocton.
New York City, NYNews 12

Police: 3 men stabbed in Fordham, suspect on the loose

A police investigation is underway after three men were stabbed in Fordham Wednesday night. According to police, three different men were stabbed just before midnight. There are no clear suspects at this time. The victims were all men ages 24, 26 and 38-years-old. They were stabbed in different parts of...
California Statesandiegouniontribune.com

Suspect in Sparks killing arrested in Stockton, California

SPARKS, Nev. — A 35-year-old man who was arrested in Stockton, California on an unrelated warrant has been charged with murder in the death of a woman this week in Sparks. Sparks police said Friday they identified Jeremy Ray Johnson of Stockton as the prime suspect a day after 25-year-old Ana Marie Acevedo was found dead on Tuesday near U.S. Interstate 80 east of the Nugget hotel-casino.
Public SafetyKIVI-TV

5 people jump from Myanmar building to escape police; 2 die

BANGKOK (AP) — Five people have jumped from an apartment building in Yangon, Myanmar's largest city, to escape a raid by government security forces, and at least two have died. Police officers said in a radio conversation during the raid that five people — four men and a woman —...
Duluth, GAfox5atlanta.com

Duluth police arrest suspected catalytic converter thieves

DULUTH, Ga. - Police arrested three people suspected of attempting to steal catalytic converters from cars in Duluth. Police said Kimberly Joya, Justin Feliciano-Onofre and David Lopez are charged with entering auto and possession of tools for the commission of a crime, claiming they were using those tools to take valuable parts off of cars parked on Pleasant Hill Road in Duluth.
Public SafetyPosted by
CrimeOnline

Millionaire Hires 2 Hitmen To Kidnap & Torture Estranged Wife. They End up Drowning Instead.

A Louisiana man pleaded guilty on Monday, years after devising a kidnap-for-hire plot targeting his estranged wife that ended with his two hitmen drowning. According to The Advocate, Lawrence Handley, 53, pleaded guilty to second-degree kidnapping and attempted second-degree kidnapping. Handley was under the influence of methamphetamine and cocaine in 2017 when he paid Sylvester Bracey and Arsenio Haynes, both 27, to kidnap his estranged wife as the pair were mired in a contentious divorce.
Antioch, CAsandiegouniontribune.com

Family of man killed after police put knee to his neck sues

SAN FRANCISCO — Family members of a Navy veteran who died after a Northern California police officer pressed a knee to his neck for nearly five minutes during a mental health crisis filed a federal lawsuit against the city of Antioch, its police chief and four police officers, they said Monday.
Public SafetyTimes Daily

UK police clash with demonstrators outside ex-BBC HQ

LONDON (AP) — British police clutching batons formed a wall Monday to hold off demonstrators trying to enter the BBC’s former headquarters in west London. No arrests were made. Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
WorldTimes Daily

Iranian stands trial in Sweden for 1980s war crimes, murder

STOCKHOLM (AP) — The trial of an Iranian citizen accused of committing grave war crimes and murder during the final phase of the Iran-Iraq war in the 1980s started Tuesday in Stockholm. Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed...

Comments / 0

Community Policy