1 dead in early morning crash on I-494 in east metro

One person is dead following a crash in the east metro early Friday.

The State Patrol said the wreck happened around 4 a.m. on westbound I-494 in Mendota Heights, just west of Pilot Knob Road.

According to an 8:30 a.m. update, a driver in a 2017 Dodge Journey was traveling westbound when it left the road and went into the ditch on the righthand side.

The exact circumstances haven't been released. The State Patrol has not said how many vehicles were involved, nor what led up to the crash. The vehicle continued through the ditch, crashed into a guardrail, rolled onto its side and struck a utility pole.

The agency has not identified the driver, nor has it said whether there were passengers in the car at the time. More information is expected to be released throughout the day.

The right and center lanes on westbound I-494 were closed shortly after the incident. By 8 a.m., MnDOT's traffic map showed no more closures at the scene.