Hyenas Hoarded Thousands of Human, Animal Bones in Saudi Arabian Lava Tube

By Isis Davis-Marks
Smithonian
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleArchaeologists in northwestern Saudi Arabia have unearthed a massive collection of bones likely stockpiled by striped hyenas over the past 7,000 years. Found in the Umm Jirsan lava tube system—a sprawling network of tunnels formed by volcanic activity—the hundreds of thousands of bones belong to at least 14 kinds of animals, including cattle, caprids, horses, camels, rodents and even humans. The researchers’ findings are newly published in the journal Archaeological and Anthropological Sciences.

