There’s a certain symmetry between Rob Phinisee’s junior season and Indiana’s 2020-21 campaign as a whole. Entering last season, the Hoosiers were largely viewed as an NCAA tournament team and there was a hope the program would build off what Archie Miller had built in his first three years. Similarly, there was a certain optimism surrounding Phinisee as he entered his junior season. He was finally healthy and all signs pointed to a dominant season.