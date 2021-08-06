Cancel
Stranger Things Season 4 Teaser Trailer Released

By Aaron Perine
ComicBook
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStranger Things 4’s teaser trailer is finally here as Netflix gave fans what they’ve been asking for all year. The new clip says that things are going to get weird in 2022 as the Hawkins crew visits the upside down. As with the previous couple of seasons, everyone is looking just a bit older than before. (Of special mirth is Caleb McLaughlin’s new hi-top fade haircut showing the passage of time.) So many things were left unresolved at the end of the third salvo of episodes, so it will be fun for fans to finally get the answers they’ve been waiting for. Hopper is presumably still out there somewhere and there will have to be a rescue mission to uncover what kind of strange happenings are lurking out in Russia or whatever dangerous realm all these monsters are being controlled from. Check out the clip down below.

