Judge should release names of jurors in Chauvin trial

By Scott Robert Shaw
wizmnews.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt is one of the very few obligations to being part of our democracy; serving as a juror when called to do so. Few people look forward to jury duty, especially with complicated trials which can last for months. No case has been more high-profile of late than the trial of Derek Chauvin, the police officer ultimately found guilty of taking the life of George Floyd. 12 men and women decided their fate in a trial broadcast to the public for the first time in state history. Yet the faces of the jurors were never shown, nor were their names mentioned. To this day, we don’t know the names of the 12 men and women who unanimously found Chauvin guilty. That should change. A coalition of news media outlets is asking the Judge who presided over the trial to release the names of the jurors. They argue there is no known threat to the jurors as a result of the verdict, and that their names should be released. The Judge has previously said he would release the names but did not say when. The time is now. Our system of justice dictates that those tried of crimes, as well as the public at large, know just who is making the decision. Hearing their story can be a revealing look at how they reached their decision. But first we need their names, and the Judge should live up to his promise and release them.

