Meet the Wisps in the latest Sonic Colours Ultimate Trailer

By Ross Keniston
fingerguns.net
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAhead of Sonic Colours Ultimate release on September 7th, SEGA have revealed a spotlight trailer showcasing the Wisps and their powers that will help Sonic on his merry way. The White Wisp allows Sonic to accelerate at super speeds, destroying anything in his path. The Cyan Wisp will turn Sonic in a cyan laser, moving across the stage at super speed. The Jade Wisp will transform Sonic into a Jade shot, fly around and phase through solid objects to reach hidden areas. The Pink Wisp will turn Sonic into a pink spike that can roll up walls and ceilings. The Green Wisp turns Sonic into a green hover form to reach higher areas and avoid obstables. The Orange Wisp turns Sonic into an orange rocket to reach super high areas blasting into the air. The Blue Wisp will switch blue rings and blue blocks to open new routes, turning Sonic into a blue cube to stomp enemies. The Yellow Wisp will transform Sonic into a yellow drill, allowing Sonic to dig through the ground or torpedo through the water. Finally the Purple Wisp will transform Sonic in a hungry purple frenzy, eating anything in its path.

