The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) recently announced that Army Pvt. Charles Andrews, 25, of Rochester, killed during World War II, was accounted for May 6, 2020. In December 1944, Andrews was assigned to Company K, 3rd Battalion, 28th Infantry Regiment, 8th Infantry Division. His unit was engaged in battle with German forces near Brandenburg, Germany, in the Hürtgen Forest, when he was declared missing in action on December 4. Andrews could not be recovered because of the on-going fighting, and his status was changed to killed in action on January 29, 1945.