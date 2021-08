Bri's new TV show premiered yesterday morning on Bally Sports Sun Network . The show is called BA Fishing. Bri is a talented outdoors woman and DNP (College Professor) in Palm Beach County. I had the opportunity to be the camera boat for part of the premiere episode and had the opportunity to witness one of the most incredible sailfish fights. They will be rebroadcasting the show several times during the next week. You might want to set your dvr up to record it. It really was a well done episode. The next couple of airings are scheduled for tonight at 11pm and tomorrow at 6:30am. She is a class act! and I think you might enjoy her show.