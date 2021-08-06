Cancel
Avondale Neighborhood Group Looking For Volunteers To Create Community Improvement Plan

By Maia McDonald
blockclubchicago.org
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAVONDALE — The Avondale Neighborhood Association and the Chicago Metropolitan Agency for Planning need volunteers to help create the first Avondale Community Plan. Volunteers will serve on the project’s steering committee and work together over 24 months to fine-tune the plan. They will detail a number of potential changes, additions and improvements that could be made to the Avondale community.

