Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Motorsports

Ocon finds battling at the front easier than F1 midfield

By Chris Medland
racer.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEsteban Ocon says it was easier leading the Hungarian Grand Prix than fighting in the midfield as he is used to for Alpine. The Frenchman took the first victory of his Formula 1 career in the chaotic race at the Hungaroring last Sunday, leading from the moment Lewis Hamilton had to pit for slick tires on lap five. He was pushed hard by Sebastian Vettel the whole way but despite it being his first win since the opening round of the 2015 GP3 season, Ocon said it wasn’t a difficult position to be in.

racer.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Fernando Alonso
Person
Sebastian Vettel
Person
Esteban Ocon
Person
Lewis Hamilton
IN THIS ARTICLE
#F1#Hungaroring#Hungarian#Alpine#Frenchman#Formula
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Motorsports
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
MotorsportsPosted by
Reuters

Motor racing-Ocon thanks team mate Alonso after first F1 win

BUDAPEST, Aug 1 (Reuters) - Esteban Ocon thanked Alpine team mate Fernando Alonso for helping him to an unexpected first Formula One win in Hungary on Sunday. The first French winner in a French car with a French engine since Alain Prost with Renault in 1983, Ocon made a great start and then took the lead when the race was halted and re-started.
MotorsportsPosted by
Times Leader

Ocon wins chaotic Hungarian GP, Hamilton takes F1 lead

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — Frenchman Esteban Ocon won a chaotic Hungarian Grand Prix on Sunday while an exhausted Lewis Hamilton finished third to take the Formula One championship lead from Max Verstappen by six points heading into the midseason break. Hamilton needed a check from the Mercedes team doctor after...
NHLwcn247.com

Kane denies allegations, Headline: Jacobs, Ocon wins F1

UNDATED (AP) — San Jose Sharks forward Evander Kane has denied allegations his wife made on social media that he bet on NHL games, including against his own team. Kane responded to allegations made the previous day from the Instagram account of his wife, Anna. Kane says he has never bet on hockey games and never thrown a game. The NHL is investigating the allegations and Kane says he will cooperate.
MotorsportsAutosport Online

Ocon: "Fighting spirit" Alpine's big strength in F1 battle for fifth

With McLaren and Ferrari already far clear in the fight for third, it has left Alpine, Aston Martin and AlphaTauri separated by just nine points in the race for P5. AlphaTauri currently sits fifth, one point clear of Aston Martin, with both teams having already scored podium finishes this year. Alpine is a further eight points back in seventh.
Motorsportsracer.com

Ocon takes first F1 win for Alpine at Hungarian GP

Esteban Ocon won his first Formula 1 grand prix from Sebastian Vettel and Lewis Hamilton in a chaotic Hungarian Grand Prix. Five cars crashed out of the race in damp conditions at the race start, while erstwhile title leader Max Verstappen also suffered heavy damage that took him out of podium contention and left him buried in the points.
MotorsportsAUTOCAR.co.uk

Alpine's Esteban Ocon claims maiden F1 victory

Shock win for French outfit comes as Sir Lewis Hamilton retakes championship lead. Esteban Ocon took both his and Alpine’s maiden Formula 1 victories in a chaotic Hungarian Grand Prix, ahead of Mercedes-AMG’s Sir Lewis Hamilton and Ferrari's Carlos Sainz. The result gives Hamilton an eight-point lead in the drivers’...
MotorsportsPosted by
The Independent

Hungarian Grand Prix: Esteban Ocon claims first F1 win after opening-lap chaos takes out five cars

Esteban Ocon won his first ever Formula One race on Sunday after an incident on the first lap took Valtteri Bottas, Lando Norris, Sergio Perez, Lance Stroll and Charles Leclerc out of the Hungarian Grand Prix.Despite starting on pole, Lewis Hamilton required a battling effort to finish third and take the championship lead from Max Verstappen, who ultimately came 10th at the Hungaroring.On the opening lap, Hamilton’s Mercedes teammate Bottas got off to a slow start from second on the grid and was immediately overtaken by Verstappen and Norris. The Finn rear-ended Norris, who cannoned into Verstappen.Red Bull’s Perez, Ferrari’s...
MotorsportsAutosport Online

Ocon credits Alonso for role in shock Hungary F1 race victory

Ocon scored a surprise win for Alpine in a chaotic Hungarian Grand Prix, benefitting from the first-lap chaos before pitting for slicks instead of taking the standing start. It meant he moved into the lead of the race when Lewis Hamilton pitted one lap later to make the switch, before holding his nerve to keep Sebastian Vettel at bay through the remainder of the race.
Posted by
Jarrod Partridge

Esteban Ocon Secures Incredible Maiden F1 Win In Hungary

Esteban OconImage credit Alpine F1 Team press office. Alpine F1 Team secured its first win in Formula 1 at the Hungaroring thanks to a stunning drive by Esteban Ocon to grab his maiden victory in the sport. Fernando Alonso finished in fourth after some valiant battles of his own meaning the team heads into the summer break in fifth position in the Constructors’ Championship.
MotorsportsPistonheads

'Netflix helped me stay in F1' says F1 winner Ocon

Anyone who's ever said 'nothing happens in F1' clearly wasn't watching this weekend's Hungarian Grand Prix. After Bottas took out half the paddock with the precision of a bowling bowl, Hamilton decided to up his championship lead even more by just starting a race of his very own, and Vettel swapped racing for running with a casual sprint halfway round the track after running out of fuel.
MotorsportsThe Guardian

F1 Hungarian GP: Esteban Ocon takes victory after eventful race – as it happened

Well that was a frequently breathtaking race, with a horribly messy start, some compelling battles and a debutant winner in the hugely likeable Esteban Ocon. The title race has been well and truly shaken up again with Lewis Hamilton regaining the lead from Max Verstappen on another nightmare afternoon for Red Bull. The Briton leads the world championship standings by six points as we head into the summer break, and there’s all to look forward to when racing resumes. Thanks for your attention, emails and tweets. Bye.
MotorsportsAutosport Online

F1 Hungarian GP: Hamilton takes pole in Mercedes front row lockout

The Mercedes and Red Bull cars will head into the race on split starting tyre strategies after Verstappen and team-mate Sergio Perez – who missed setting a final Q3 lap at the back of the queue as the Red Bulls trailed behind the slowly touring Mercedes drivers on the final warm-up lap – used the soft tyres to set their best times in Q2, where Hamilton and Bottas got through on the mediums.
MotorsportsAutoExpress

'Formula E could be on course for victory in its battle with F1'

If you’re based in Britain – or enjoy easy access to it – you don’t know how lucky you were in July 2021. Credit where it’s due; when in the right mood, Blighty knows how to put on a show, and over three epic July weekends the UK staged three of the greatest shows on earth. These were the glorious Goodwood Festival of Speed, the born-again British Grand Prix, and the lively London E-Prix. Think of them as quintessentially British, world-class occasions for petrol-heads, hybrid-heads, and electric-heads. In that order.
MotorsportsMotorsport.com

Ocon: Warnings about Alonso as F1 teammate proved to be wrong

Alonso made his comeback to grand prix racing this year with Alpine, having left F1 at the end of 2018 following a career where he earned a reputation as being pretty ruthless with his teammates. For Ocon, the prospect of going up against the two-time world champion was going to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy