Ocon finds battling at the front easier than F1 midfield

Esteban Ocon says it was easier leading the Hungarian Grand Prix than fighting in the midfield as he is used to for Alpine. The Frenchman took the first victory of his Formula 1 career in the chaotic race at the Hungaroring last Sunday, leading from the moment Lewis Hamilton had to pit for slick tires on lap five. He was pushed hard by Sebastian Vettel the whole way but despite it being his first win since the opening round of the 2015 GP3 season, Ocon said it wasn’t a difficult position to be in.