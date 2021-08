Neon Giant has confirmed that the team is working on bringing Nvidia DLSS to the Windows 10 version of The Ascent through Xbox Game Pass for PC. The news comes via VG247 after players on PC started noticing that The Ascent on Xbox Game Pass is missing Nvidia’s DLSS and ray tracing options, whereas the version on Steam supports both of those options. When asked about the features in a post on Twitter, Neon Giant explained that there are two different build processes for The Ascent — which answers why the two versions are slightly different.