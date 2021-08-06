Secretary Blinken to Deliver Remarks on Domestic Renewal as a Foreign Policy Priority

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken will deliver remarks on the importance of investing in the infrastructure of tomorrow here at home in order to promote U.S. national security and our ability to compete globally on Monday, August 9, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. at the University of Maryland’s A. James Clark School of Engineering in College Park, MD. He will make the case that what we do now in terms of our long-term domestic investments will cement for decades to come our global competitiveness, including vis-à-vis China and the rest of the world, and demonstrate that our democracy can deliver for our people. Prior to his speech, Secretary Blinken will tour the Advanced Fabrication Lab, a state-of-the-art 3D design and printing lab.